Rubio: Cuba will see ‘horrific bloodbath’ if Biden does not take action

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., issued a dire warning to President Biden Wednesday morning: take a stand against the Cuban government or there will be a “bloodbath” in the island nation’s streets.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rubio called on the president to lead the international community to pressure the Cuban government to stop retaliating against protesters.

“I’ve asked them to use diplomacy – that they brag about, convene the United Nations, convene the Organization of American States in emergency session, discuss these abuses, pressure or shame the international community into condemning and isolating that regime and pressure them to be prepared to take action to prevent a massacre, a bloodbath,” Rubio said. “Not halfway around the world, not in the Middle East, not in another continent, right here 90 miles from our shores.”

“A horrific bloodbath is what awaits if action is not taken and something like that does not happen,” the senator added.

Rubio described how the Cuban government has cracked down on protesters by shutting off people’s electricity, internet, and cell phone services, while giving children weapons and telling them to attack people who are protesting.

and how that situation has affected Cuban-Americans in Florida who feel powerless to help.

The Florida Republican said this should be a bipartisan issue and that he would like to work with the Biden administration on this, but that so far the White House’s response has been “weak.”

Rubio claimed that the reason for this is that the person in charge of Cuba policy at the State Department “has a long history of supporting engagement, of getting closer to the regime in Cuba,” including planning trips for members of Congress to meet members of the Cuban government.

“We’re not going to have a strong response from Biden as long as someone like that’s in charge of Cuba policy,” Rubio said. “That needs to change.”

Fox News reached out to the State Department and the White House for comment but neither immediately responded.

