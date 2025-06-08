Rubio condemns assassination attempt on Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other politicians from the U.S. and Latin America condemned the shooting of Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe on Sunday.

Rubio blamed the assassination attempt on “violent leftist rhetoric” originating from the Colombian government. Uribe, a Colombian senator, is currently fighting for his life after sustaining three gunshot wounds, one of which was to the head.

“The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe. This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government,” Rubio wrote.

“Having seen firsthand Colombia’s progress over the past few decades to consolidate security and democracy, it can’t afford to go back to dark days of political violence. President Petro needs to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials,” he added.

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno also condemned the attack in a statement on social media.

“The assassination attempt on leading presidential candidate Miguel Uribe is a vile attack on democracy. This evil act must be investigated and anyone responsible, directly or indirectly, must face swift punishment,” Moreno wrote.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric also reacted to Uribe’s shooting.

“My strongest condemnation of the attack against Miguel Uribe Turbay, pre-presidential candidate in Colombia. In a democracy, violence has no place or justification,” Boric wrote.

Authorities say Uribe was shot by a 15-year-old hit man, and they are investigating who was behind the attack.

“Miguel is fighting for his life at this moment. Let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors who are attending to him,” Maria Claudia Tarazona, Miguel’s wife, wrote on her husband’s X account. “I ask everyone to join together in a prayer chain for Miguel’s life.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Uribe’s chief opponent in the presidential race, said the attack crossed a “red line” and ordered an investigation. He also canceled a planned trip to France this week, citing the “seriousness of the events.”

Colombia’s Ministry of Defense has offered a nearly $750,000 reward for information relating to the assassination attempt.