FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced a bill aimed at upending the Biden administration’s “equity” approach to the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19.

Rubio introduced the Treatment for Emergency Antibody Therapeutics (TREAT) Act on Tuesday in response to a Biden administration change that forces states to go through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to receive the treatments, and places caps on how many treatments each state can receive.

Previously, medical providers could order the antibody treatments directly from the supplier.

If passed, Rubio’s bill would prevent HHS from putting policies in place that prevent health care providers and hospitals from purchasing monoclonal antibody treatments from distributors and manufacturers.

“This abrupt change in policy from the Biden administration is nothing but an attempt to punish Florida,” Rubio told Fox News in an email statement. “We cannot let vindictive, politically motivated actions by this administration jeopardize the health and safety of Floridians and others.”

“My bill would bring back fairness by allowing hospitals and other appropriate health care facilities to directly access this life-saving treatment from manufacturers.” the Florida senator continued.

Joining Rubio on the bill as cosponsors are his fellow Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

Florida is one of seven states, alongside Texas and Alabama, making up the majority of demand for the treatment. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the seven states made up roughly 70% of the requests.

Some reports have alleged the new HHS policy is a political punishment against red states by Biden for not supporting mask and vaccine mandates.

HHS did not immediately provide comment on Rubio’s bill.

