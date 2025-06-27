Rubio announces new visa restrictions on families of fentanyl traffickers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new sanctions on Thursday that he called “necessary” to “deter and dismantle” the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.

The new policy imposes new visa restrictions on family members and close personal and business associates of foreign drug traffickers.

Speaking with reporters Thursday afternoon, State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said that this move “will not only prevent them from entering the United States, but also serve as a deterrent for continued illicit activities.”

In a statement released by the State Department, Rubio stressed the importance of further expanding sanctions to stop the flow of fentanyl and other drugs into the country.

“The fentanyl crisis in the United States is unprecedented, with overdoses remaining the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44,” said Rubio.

STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT HAS PROVIDED GUIDANCE TO MORE THAN 25,000 PEOPLE IN ISRAEL, WEST BANK AND IRAN

The secretary said that “more than 40 percent of Americans reportedly know someone who has died from an opioid overdose, and in 2024, the United States averaged over 220 overdose deaths daily.”

“Today’s action expands upon existing tools,” he said, adding that the State Department “will use all necessary tools to deter and dismantle the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs from entering the United States and harming U.S. citizens.”

Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that is often trafficked into the United States across the southern and northern borders by cartels and other criminal elements. In 2024, fentanyl was linked to the deaths of 48,422 persons in the United States, according to the CDC.

During his campaign, President Donald Trump vowed to wage a war against fentanyl traffickers through increased border security and by cracking down on illegal immigration. Since taking office, Trump has deployed U.S. troops to the southern border, targeted cartels and transnational criminal groups as “foreign terrorist organizations” and hit cartel leaders with sanctions.

LIBERAL NEWS OUTLET MOCKED FOR REPORTING ON ‘MYSTERIOUS’ DROP IN FENTANYL FLOWING ACROSS BORDER

According to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), the U.S. law enforcement seizures of fentanyl, which the group explains is a “key indicator of broader total smuggling at and between the southern border’s ports of entry,” have dropped 50% since the November election. CIS states that this significant decline indicates a “greater decline in total fentanyl smuggling.”

In May, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that authorities had made one of the biggest fentanyl busts in U.S. history with the seizure of 409 kilos of fentanyl pills and 11.5 kilos of fentanyl powder. Bondi said that around 35 kilos of methamphetamine, 35 kilos of meth, 7.5 kilos of cocaine and 4.5 kilos of heroin also had been seized along with $5 million in cash and 49 rifles and pistols.

Sixteen people including three women, were arrested in the operation. Six of the males are in the U.S. illegally , according to Bondi.

BONDI ANNOUNCES ONE OF LARGEST FENTANYL SEIZURES IN US HISTORY

Bondi described fentanyl as a weapon of “mass destruction” and laid down a stern warning to drug pushers looking to distribute the potentially deadly drug throughout the nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When we catch you like all of these individuals, if convicted, we will put you behind bars. There will be no negotiating and we will lock you up for as long as humanly possible,” Bondi said. “We will not negotiate with those who are killing our family members, including brothers, sisters, daughters, sons, parents, friends, everyone in this room.”

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.