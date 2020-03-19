Ronna McDaniel's coronavirus test comes back negative, spokesman says

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel‘s test for the novel coronavirus came back negative, communications director Michael Ahrens said on Wednesday.

“On advice of her doctor, @GOPChairwoman was administered a test for COVID-19,” Ahrens said on Twitter. “That test has fortunately come back negative.”

RNC CHAIRWOMAN RONNA MCDANIEL TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS AFTER SYMPTOMS

McDaniel and her family went into self-quarantine after she began experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms and flu and strep tests came back negative almost a week ago.

The coronavirus pandemic has swept the globe, with more than 6,400 cases recorded in the United States to date.

On Wednesday, two members of Congress confirmed that they both had contracted coronavirus — testing positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms that resembled the flu.

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla. and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, both said they have remained isolated as they recover.