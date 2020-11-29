Ronna McDaniel urges Georgia Republicans to vote in Senate runoffs, not 'lose your faith'

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Saturday urged Republican voters in Georgia to vote for the party’s Senate candidates in the January runoffs.

Some Trump supporters in the state had reportedly expressed reluctance to vote in the Jan. 5 runoffs out of concerns the presidential election was “rigged” in favor of Democrats and the Senate runoffs might be as well.

“How are we going to give money and work when it’s already decided?” one voter asked McDaniel, referring to the runoffs, according to The Independent.

“It hasn’t been decided!” McDaniel responded. “This is the key — it’s not decided. So if you lose your faith and you don’t vote and people walk away — that will decide it.”

TRUMP WARNS GEORGIA RUNOFF BOYCOTT WOULD PLAY ‘RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF SOME VERY SICK PEOPLE’

She noted that Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue was leading Democrat Jon Ossoff by more than 88,000 votes after the Nov. 3 election was certified.

The race still headed to a runoff though because Perdue was just under the required 50% mark to win.

Georgia’s other Republican incumbent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, will face Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in a separate runoff. Warnock received 32% of the vote and Loeffler 25% in a crowded field that included candidates from both parties. GOP Rep. Doug Collins came in third with 20%.

Another voter asked McDaniel about a theory that some voting machines in the state had changed votes for President Trump to President-elect Joe Biden. McDaniel said she hadn’t seen any evidence of that, according to The Independent.

RNC CHAIRWOMAN MCDANIEL: ELECTION 2020 – HERE’S HOW GOP MINORITY ENGAGEMENT PLAN EXPANDED OUR BIG TENT

Although Trump has alleged fraud in Georgia’s presidential election, he has also urged Republicans to get out the vote for Perdue and Loeffler, whose races will decide which party holds the majority in the Senate in the next Congress.

Vice President Mike Pence flew down to Georgia before Thanksgiving to stump for the candidates and President Trump said last week he plans to make campaign stops on the part of the candidates as well.

Both Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp faced a backlash and accusations from Trump supporters after they certified the election for Biden earlier this month.

Loeffler and Perdue both called on Raffensperger to resign and Trump on Thursday called him “the enemy of the people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state is also in the middle of a recount of the presidential election at the request of the Trump campaign.