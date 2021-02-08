Ron Wright: What to know about late Texas Republican congressman

Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, died on Sunday following a coronavirus diagnosis and years of battling lung cancer.

Wright had represented Texas’ 6th Congressional District, south of Dallas, since 2019. He announced that he tested positive for coronavirus on Jan. 21 and was hospitalized, his office said.

His office remembered him as a “constitutional conservative” who dedicated his life to “fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn” in a statement.

“As friends, family and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end,” his office said. “Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

Wright’s public service dates back to 2000, when he became a city council member for Arlington, Texas. He was also elected tax assessor-collector of Tarrant County, home to Fort Worth, in 2012.

Wright worked for his predecessor, former Rep. Joe Barton, from 2000 to 2011, including as Barton’s chief of staff in Washington, D.C. Barton did not seek reelection in 2018 following accusations that he sent inappropriate messages to women, clearning a path for Wright to be elected.

Wright was hospitalized in September due to complications with his cancer treatments, which his office described as “painful, sometimes debilitating.” He was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018 and described it as a “kick in the stomach” to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Wright is survived by his wife Susan, his children Derek, Justin and Rachel, his brother Gary, and nine grandchildren, according to his office.

Wright found out he had been exposed to coronavirus shortly after the impeachment vote in the House and did not attend President Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the Texas Tribune reported.

Wright is the first sitting member to die after testing positive for coronavirus. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., died in late December after contracting coronavirus at the age of 41.

