Ron Klain expected to step down as Biden chief of staff: reports

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is expected to step down after serving President Biden for two years, according to multiple reports.

Klain’s impending resignation is the most significant departure of a key power player in the Biden White House since the president took office in 2021.

Fox News has not independently confirmed Klains departure.

Klain, a longtime Biden confidant and Democratic operative, was the longest-serving chief of staff to a Democratic president. He previously served as Biden’s chief of staff when he was vice president during the Obama administration and is an attorney and former lobbyist.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Klain began his career working for the then senator from Delaware. In the late 1980s, when Biden led the Senate Judiciary Committee, Klain served as the committee’s chief counsel. Furthermore, he was an adviser and speechwriter for Biden’s unsuccessful 1988 and 2008 White House campaigns.

He was also involved in both of Bill Clinton’s presidential campaigns and served as a presidential debate coach for Bill Clinton, Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton in addition to President Biden.

Klain was a senior White House aide to Barack Obama and chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore. Klain is played by Kevin Spacey in the HBO drama “Recount,” based on the election of 2000 and the Bush v. Gore case when George W. Bush ultimately won the election.

The New York Times has reported a number of candidates are under consideration to replace Klain, including Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh; Steven J. Ricchetti, the counselor to the president; Jeffrey D. Zients, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator; and Susan Rice, the White House domestic policy adviser, among others.

It is unclear when a successor will be named.

