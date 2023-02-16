Ron DeSantis applauds court striking down ‘activist attempts’ to overturn parental rights law

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Florida’s parental rights bill, dubbed by critics as the “don’t say gay” bill, which bans classroom instruction on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.”

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, a judge in Tallahassee, Florida, ruled on Wednesday that students, parents, and teachers didn’t prove that they have legal standing in challenging the law after filing a revised lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed that the law passed by Florida lawmakers and signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is unconstitutional.

Winsor said in the ruling that the plaintiffs didn’t show they suffered harm from the law which could be remedied by a court decision in their favor, and added that a majority of the plaintiffs’ claims of harm are from the law’s existence versus its enforcement.

The federal judge also tossed an earlier version of the lawsuit in September. A similar lawsuit was filed in Orlando and also dismissed.

Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis, told Fox News Digital that the law empowers parents.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis, the Parental Rights in Education law empowers parents and protects children. It’s common sense. We appreciate that the courts continue to recognize this and reject activist attempts to overturn the duly enacted laws of the state of Florida,” Griffin said.

Many Democrats and left-leaning advocacy groups have dubbed the piece of legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a characterization that DeSantis and Republicans reject.

In a tweet, President Biden called the bill “hateful.”

“I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve,” Biden said.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.