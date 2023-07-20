Romney’s ‘cringe’ video celebrating Hot Dog Day goes viral: ‘It’s the best meat there is’

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, went viral celebrating National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday in a video that was seen over 3 million times and widely mocked by his critics on social media.

“Well as you all know, today is National Hot Dog Day, and perhaps you know that hot dog is my favorite meat,” the Utah Republican said in a video posted on Twitter showing him wearing a hat with a hot dog on it while walking through the halls of Congress with a hot dog in hand.

“I love hot dogs, I love them in buns, I love them outside of buns, I love them with baked beans, I just love hot dogs, it’s the best meat there is without question. So to all of you who like me are celebrating National Hot Dog Day, congratulations to you, and may there be many, many more hot dogs served in our wonderful land.”

Romney’s lighthearted tribute to hot dogs was mercilessly mocked by many on Twitter as the post was “ratioed” and the video was viewed over 3 million times.

“Dems indict their top political rival for a 3rd time,” conservative commentator Charlie Kirk tweeted. “We’re on the precipice of WW3. The FBI is weaponized against conservatives. Joe Biden alleged to have sold out America. Mitt Romney: ‘I love hot dogs. I love them in buns. I love them outside of buns.'”

“Mitt Romney has emerged to do a video on the issues that truly matter to RINOs,” former President Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted.

“This is soooo painful!,” conservative radio host Andrew Wilkow tweeted.

“Every time I see him and the word dog I remember his family pet and the station wagon story,” attorney Harmeet Dhillon posted.

“HELLO FELLOW HUMANS,” journalist Jordan Schachtel tweeted.

“Mitt Romney’s go-to is silence,” Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs, Romney’s Republican challenger for his Utah Senate seat, tweeted. “On sending troops to Ukraine? Silence. On continued weaponization of the justice department? Silence. We’re thrilled to at least know where he stands on hot dogs, though.”

Romney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

National Hot Dog Day has been celebrated for about 50 years, and it is estimated that Americans spend over $8 billion on hot dogs and sausages at grocery stores every year. That number does not account for hot dogs consumed at ballparks and other venues, USA Today reported.

It is estimated that about 38% of hot dog purchases each year are made between Memorial Day and Labor Day.