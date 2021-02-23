Romney says Trump would be Republican nominee if he ran in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said in an interview Tuesday that if former President Trump were to run again in 2024 he would likely win the Republican nomination.

“He has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party,” Romney told the New York Times’ DealBook. “I don’t know if he’s planning to run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he would win the nomination.”

Romney, one of Trump’s more vocal critics in the party, was the only GOP senator to vote to convict Trump in both of his impeachments.

Trump will make his first major speech since leaving office at the conservative CPAC conference this weekend and has yet to say whether he plans to run in 2024.