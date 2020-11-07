Romney is first GOP senator to congratulate Biden on winning presidential race

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney became the first GOP senator to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his projected win.

“Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead,” Romney, a frequent Trump critic, wrote on Twitter.

The Utah Republican revealed last month that he didn’t vote for Trump, but didn’t say who won his vote.

While Republican politicians have overwhelmingly supported the president, the party saw breaks in its ranks in recent months. For example, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich offered his support for Biden in August when he spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

In October, Romney issued a statement in which he criticized Trump’s behavior as part of a broader, more toxic culture in U.S. politics.

“I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy. The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate a ‘monster;’ He repeatedly labels the Speaker of the House ‘crazy;’ he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail,” he said, before criticizing Democrats’ “blistering attacks of their own.”

Still, Romney supported the president’s decision to nominate Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the high court, and voted in favor of her confirmation.

Romney famously faced intense backlash from his own party when he split from other Senate Republicans in calling for additional witnesses and evidence in Trump’s impeachment trial. He was also lambasted for voting in favor of one of the articles of impeachment brought against Trump in the Senate trial.

“The ‘extreme conservative’ and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020,” tweeted Matt Schlapp, who leads the organization behind the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.