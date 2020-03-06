Romney could block Republican subpoena try aimed at the Bidens

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who faced the scorn of President Trump and fellow Republicans over his vote last month to convict at the Senate impeachment trial, questioned the motivation behind a Republican effort to issue a subpoena related to Hunter Biden and his dealing with Ukraine.

“I would prefer that investigations are done by an independent, non-political body,” Romney told the Washington Post. “There’s no question the appearance is not good.”

TRUMP SUGGESTS JOE BIDEN IS NOT COMPETENT

Republicans are gearing up for a vote next week in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that would approve a subpoena aimed at gathering information related to a former Ukrainian diplomat with ties to the consulting firm Blue Star Strategies, Reuters reported. The allegation is that the company used Hunter Biden for access to the State Department. His father was vice president at the time.

The Bidens have denied any wrongdoing.

Unlike Trump’s impeachment trial, Romney’s vote in the committee is pivotal. The Post pointed out that Republicans maintain an 8-to-6 majority and—assuming that all Democrats vote together—would result in a 7-7 tie.

“There’s no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kinds of political investigations,” Romney told reporters, according to Reuters.

The committee has been pursuing its investigation into the Bidens since at least November. The vote is expected next Wednesday.

“Joe Biden has never adequately answered these questions,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told “The Story with Martha McCallum” this week.

“I’ve said repeatedly, if there’s wrongdoing the American people need to understand that. If there is no wrongdoing, or if it’s not significant, the American people need to understand that,” the chairman of the committee said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump told Fox News that Joe Biden was “damaged” by the impeachment process that implicated his son Hunter in apparent overseas corruption while Biden was vice president. “They aimed at Trump and they took Biden down,” the president said.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and Gregg Re contributed to this report