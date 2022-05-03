Roe v. Wade uproar: McConnell calls for prosecution of Supreme Court leaker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for the Department of Justice to investigate and pursue criminal charges against those responsible for leaking a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v Wade on Tuesday.

McConnell, R-Ky., made the statement during an address on the floor of the Senate, arguing the leak represents an attempt stir dissent. McConnell went on to rip his Democratic opponents for politicizing the court and repeatedly using leaks in an attempt to force changes.

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS: REPORT

“Somebody, likely somebody inside the court itself, leaked a confidential brief to the press, to stir up a pressure campaign,” McConnell said. “Whoever committed this lawless act knew exactly what it could bring about.”

“The same political movement that used a leak to move up the timeline of Justice Breyer’s retirement process is trying to use yet another leak to make the court less secure and less impartial,” he added.

McConnell’s comments come after Politico published a leaked draft copy of Justice Samuel Alito’s decision in an upcoming ruling on a Mississippi abortion law. The ruling, if adopted by four other justices, would overturn Roe v Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

Democratic politicians have made outraged statements about the potential end of Roe since the Monday evening leak. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that overturning Roe would be an affront to “basic fairness.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans, meanwhile, have ripped the leaker of the document, saying it was a transparent attempt to subvert the court’s ruling.