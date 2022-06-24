Roe v. Wade overturned: Cori Bush rails against ‘extremist, racist, classist, bigoted Supreme Court’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

“Squad” Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., railed against the “extremist, racist, classist, bigoted Supreme Court” after the body overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark ruling.

Bush attacked the Supreme Court justices during a Friday MSNBC interview where the congresswoman said she and other Democrats have been working to ensure access to abortion.

“To have this far-right extremist, racist, classist, bigoted Supreme Court strike down Roe v. Wade, and for them to make the decision when the majority of the people of this country have said that they don’t want Roe v. Wade overturned for various reasons,” Bush said.

Bush also said she was worried about the future of abortion access in America, saying “it’s absolutely horrible” and claiming that both gay and interracial marriages, as well as birth control, could be next on the chopping block.

“What we talk about: Is marriage equality next? Is interracial marriage next? What about birth control?” she claimed. “All of those things are now – not only are they on the table, we know that this is, these are things we’ve been hearing about.”

“And, we won’t lay down and take this,” the Missouri Democrat said.

Republicans and Democrats had polar opposite reactions to the Supreme Court’s decision Friday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, sending the issue back to the states.

“We end this opinion where we began. Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court’s opinion.

Reactions to the ruling were sharply divided along party lines.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the “Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct.”

Conversely, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Friday “one of the darkest days our country has ever seen.”