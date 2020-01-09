Rod Rosenstein lands job with corporate law firm in DC: reports

Rod Rosentein, the former deputy U.S. attorney general who oversaw the Russia investigation after Jeff Sessions recused himself from the probe into the Trump campaign, has taken a job with a corporate law firm, according to reports.

Rosenstein, 54, has accepted a position with King & Spalding LLP, an Atlanta-based firm that operates 20 offices around the world.

He will join the firm’s special government investigations team in Washington – with an office that directly overlooks the White House, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The division, which assists clients in dealing with regulatory agencies and congressional panels, was once headed by current FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Journal reported.

“It really fit what I wanted to do in private practice,” Rosenstein told the newspaper. “This was an ideal opportunity for me to put my experience to use counseling clients.”

Rosenstein said former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich helped him land the job, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Before joining the Trump administration, Rosenstein, a native of Philadelphia, was a federal prosecutor in Maryland from 2005 to 2017.

After taking over the Russia probe, it was Rosenstein who appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to be special counsel in the case.

Rosenstein was among a small group of Justice Department officials – including Sessions’ successor William Barr – who reviewed Mueller’s report on his two-year-long investigation before it was made public.

His role in the probe led to a rocky relationship with the White House, ultimately leading to Rosenstein’s resignation last April, which took effect in May.

In 2018, the New York Times reported that Rosenstein allegedly discussed wearing a “wire” so he could record conversations with trump around the time that former FBI Director James Comey was fired.

In July, Meadows and Jim Jordan of Ohio, another member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, introduced five articles of impeachment against Rosenstein.

Those impeachment articles accused Rosenstein of intentionally withholding documents and information from Congress, failure to comply with congressional subpoenas and abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). That effort was referred to the House Judiciary Committee, where it was not voted upon.

