Robocall 'smear' accuses Texas GOP candidate of murdering husband

A mysterious robocall targeted the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas with what her allies are calling a “criminal smear,” accusing her of murdering her husband and claiming her campaign for Congress is a cover-up.

Susan Wright is a candidate in the special election for Texas’ 6th Congressional District, where she is the frontrunner to replace her late husband. Her campaign learned of the robocalls accusing her of killing her spouse on Friday, one day before the primary election.

The late congressman died in February after a COVID-19 diagnosis and years of battling lung cancer. Politico first reported the robocall on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, candidate Wright called the robocall accusations “illegal, immoral, and wrong.” It is unclear who paid for the calls. The race has 10 other Republicans, 10 Democrats, one independent and one libertarian competing for the seat

RON WRIGHT: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT LATE TEXAS REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN

“There’s not a sewer too deep that some politicians won’t plumb,” Wright said. “Imagine it: someone is attacking my late husband, the love of my life, a man who gave me such joy in life.”

“I will not let darkness rule,” she continued. “I live by the light of Christ and his truth will sustain me — as it sustained me when I lost my husband.”

Wright’s campaign consultant Matt Langston also released a statement, saying the campaign reported the “criminal smear” to law enforcement and “started cooperating with authorities.”

“Susan’s opponents are desperate and resorting to disgusting gutter politics because they know she’s the frontrunner,” said Langston. “I’m looking forward to someone going to jail over these robocalls, but that’s a Sunday problem. On Saturday, we win.”

WIDOW OF TEXAS CONGRESSMAN WHO DIED FROM COVID-19 TO SEEK HIS FORMER SEAT

The calls came from a blocked number and allege that Wright “murdered” her husband and that she is attempting to “cover it up” by running for Congress.

“According to confidential sources, Susan Wright … obtained a $1 million life insurance policy on the life of her husband, the late Ron Wright, six months before his death,” the female voice in the recording said.

The recording also claims that hospital administrators at Baylor Scott and White Hospital said Wright “tearfully confided in a nurse that she had purposely contracted the coronavirus”

“Baylor hospital has made a formal criminal referral to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and they have now opened a formal criminal inquiry into the matter,” the recording claimed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The robocall ends by saying, “It is clear that the voters of Texas’ 6th Congressional District deserve to know the truth about Susan Wright and her involvement in the death of her husband.”

There is no evidence to support the robocall’s claims.

Wright is the front runner in the race for Texas’ 6th Congressional District and has received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff election.