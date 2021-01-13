Rob Smith 'not surprised' George Orwell's '1984' reached Amazon's top sellers amid Big Tech censorship

George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” reaching Amazon’s top list of book purchases amid Big Tech censorship is not surprising, podcast host and author Rob Smith said on Wednesday.

“I think that the pendulum is going to shift too far and even some people on the left are going to start saying ‘Woah, what is going on now?'” the host of “Rob Smith is Problematic” told “Fox & Friends.”

Smith said “1984” is selling because people are growing concerned over the censorship of a president.

“When you think about what has happened over the course of the past week, when you had the president banned from Twitter, banned from Facebook, banned from Instagram, banned from Snapchat. I bet you didn’t even know he had a Snapchat. He did, it was hysterical,” Smith said.

Smith went on to say, “But this is sending a chilling message to free speech and it is everything that the book ‘1984’ was talking about so I am not surprised that more people are discovering and rediscovering that because it is practically what we are living in right now.”

Smith reacted to the dystopian novel, which a story about a society controlled totally by the government, topping Amazon’s bestseller list.

Meanwhile, YouTube said Tuesday it had removed new content from President Trump’s official channel and will prevent videos from being uploaded for a minimum of a week.

The company, which is owned by Google, said the decision was made “After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence” in the wake of a pro-Trump riot that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section,” YouTube added.

Smith said that the pendulum will swing further because it has even alarmed the “far-left crazies” at the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Even some of them have gone on record, some lawyers for the ACLU have said that silencing the president of the United States has gone too far.”

