RNC sues over lack of ‘ballot box transparency’ in battleground state of Wisconsin

The Republican National Committee filed an election lawsuit Wednesday in the battleground state of Wisconsin against Green Bay’s county clerk, who has allegedly been prohibiting members of the public “from observing all aspects of the in-person absentee voting process that has been underway since October 25 at the City Clerk’s office,” according to the legal filing.

“The RNC is suing Green Bay alongside concerned Wisconsin voters because the city’s Democrat election officials are refusing to follow Wisconsin’s election law,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “Poll watchers have a right to poll watch, but Green Bay’s clerk is refusing to let them in the room.”

“This is unacceptable: Republicans are going to court to deliver Wisconsinites the ballot box transparency to which they are legally entitled,” McDaniel said.

The RNC is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction against Green Bay’s city clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, to prohibit her from violating a state statute that requires municipal clerks to “allow the public to observe all public aspects of the in-person absentee ballot voting process,” according to the lawsuit.

GOP lawyers are also requesting “an order and a declaratory judgment regarding the proper construction of the Wisconsin Statutes requiring that the public be afforded the ability to observe all public aspects of the in-person absentee ballot voting process.”

Wednesday’s lawsuit is the 75th legal action filed this election cycle by the RNC, many of which have been successful, including most recently on Tuesday in Pennsylvania where the state’s Supreme Court sided with the RNC’s arguments to not allow misdated or undated absentee ballots to be counted.

The RNC’s lawsuit in Green Bay comes just six days ahead the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8.

The Green Bay county clerk’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.