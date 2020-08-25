RNC speakers: What to know about Tiffany Trump

President Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, will be part of Tuesday night’s lineup of speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

During the four-night convention, she will try to rally support behind the president and Vice President Mike Pence who are running against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The overall theme of the event will be “honoring the Great American Story.”

Tiffany is the daughter of the president and his second wife, Marla Maples, and has been one of the lowest profile members of the family.

In 2017, she received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, her father’s alma mater. In May of this year, she completed a J.D. from Georgetown.

Largely due to her studies, Tiffany Trump was a relatively rare sight during her father’s 2016 campaign. She did deliver a well-received speech at the Republican National Convention that year that attempted to humanize her father beyond his all-business exterior. She did make a few appearances at rallies late in the campaign, particularly in Pennsylvania.

“For me, the measure of a parent is based on how they support and bolster you when you’re down,” she said in her speech. “A few years ago, someone very dear to me passed away, and the first call I got, as I knew I would, came from my father.”

She has expressed interest in campaign matters including the First Step Act, a prison reform bill signed into law by Trump in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

