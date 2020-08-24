RNC speakers: What to know about Steve Scalise

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is one of several top conservative lawmakers who secured a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.

Democrats wrapped up their mostly virtual nominating convention last week. Republicans are preparing for the opening night of their convention on Monday when Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, will be one of the featured speakers.

The Republican convention was supposed to take place in Charlotte, N.C., but coronavirus concerns forced the event to go mostly remote as well. President Trump is set to give his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday, the final day of the 2020 convention.

Here are four things to know about Scalise:

1. He’ll share the spotlight with several of his fellow House Republicans on Monday

Scalise is scheduled to speak on Monday, which is already stacked with recognizable Republican names. His fellow Republican lawmakers Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will address the convention.

Also in the Monday evening lineup are former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality and senior adviser to the Trump 2020 Campaign.

2. Congress rallied around him when he was shot in 2017

Scalise was rushed to the hospital after a shooter opened fire at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., in June 2017. He was in critical condition after being shot in the hip.

The shooter, left-wing activist James Hodgkinson, died later that day.

Scalise credited Capitol security officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner for stopping the gunman.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the best of what policing is,” Scalise told “Fox & Friends” in 2020. “The United States Capitol Police … saved over a dozen lives that day in their heroic actions.”

3. He’s been in Republican leadership since 2014

Scalise was first elected House Republican whip in 2014, when his party held the majority. He’s now the minority whip, meaning he is second only to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

4. He’s the top Republican on the new coronavirus committee

This spring, McCarthy asked Scalise to lead Republicans on the new House Coronavirus select committee, saying the GOP will fight any effort by Democrats to launch “impeachment 2.0” against Trump.

McCarthy also appointed Reps. Jim Jordan, an aggressive Trump backer from Ohio, Missouri’s Blaine Luetkemeyer, Indiana’s Jackie Walorski and Tennessee’s Mark Green, a physician.

“Despite the Democrats’ intentions, I know these members will honorably serve the American people and making sure this does not turn into another baseless partisan pursuit,” McCarthy said.

Fox News’ Yael Halon, Marisa Schultz and Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.