RNC speakers: What to know about Ronna McDaniel

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is among the many high-profile conservatives with a speaking slot at the 2020 GOP convention.

Democrats wrapped up their mostly virtual nominating convention last week. Republicans are preparing for the opening night of their convention on Monday when McDaniel will be one of the featured speakers.

The Republican convention was supposed to take place in Charlotte, N.C., but coronavirus concerns forced the event to go mostly remote as well. President Trump is set to give his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday, Aug. 27, the final day of the 2020 convention.

Here are four things to know about McDaniel:

1. She has led the RNC since 2017

McDaniel was first elected RNC chair in January 2017 on Trump’s recommendation. She replaced Reince Priebus, who had been RNC chairman since 2011 and left that position to become Trump’s first White House chief of staff.

Trump asked McDaniel to serve a second two-year term in 2018.

2. She’s related to former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney

McDaniel is a niece of 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, but she hasn’t held back in criticizing him.

McDaniel scolded her uncle on Twitter for an anti-Trump column in January.

“POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack Trump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive,” she wrote on Twitter.

Both Romneys are related to the late Michigan Gov. George W. Romney.

3. She used to head the Michigan Republican Party

Romney’s political involvement in Michigan goes back decades, as her grandfather served as the state’s Republican governor from 1963 to 1969.

She was chair of the state’s Republican Party from 2015 to 2017.

4. She attended Brigham Young University

McDaniel graduated from Brigham Young University, a Mormon school in Utah, with a degree in English. The Romneys are among the most prominent Mormon families in the U.S.

BYU’s business school touts McDaniel as a member of its Romney Institute Executive Board. The Romney Institute of Public Service and Ethics is a department of the business school named after her grandfather.

