RNC speakers: What to know about Natalie Harp

Natalie Harp, an advisory board member for the President Trump campaign, will be part of the lineup of speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

During the four-night convention, Harp, who has been very vocal about her support for the incumbent president, will try to rally support behind Trump and Vice President Mike Pence who are running against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The overall theme of the event will be “honoring the Great American Story.”

Harp, who has battled stage 2 bone cancer for most of her life, made headlines in 2019 when she commended Trump for his Right to Try legislation. The legislation gives terminally ill people the ability to access treatments that have not yet received full approval by the FDA.

Harp has said that the act allowed her to make a comeback after a nurse’s medical mistake in 2015 nearly killed her. A sample of sterile water had been mixed up with her IV.

“I’m not dying from cancer any more. Thanks to President Trump, I’m living with cancer,” she said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends”

Before the measure passed, Harp failed two rounds of chemotherapy and was rejected from clinical trials and was quickly running out of options.

After Trump signed the legislation into law, she was allowed to explore experimental treatment opportunities as well as find new doctors and medications.

She has since become very active on social media, throwing support behind Trump on Twitter.

“But what you don’t know is I was that forgotten person on the side of the road — left to die of medical error and cancer,” she tweeted. “The Political Establishment passed me by. But @realDonaldTrump didn’t.”

