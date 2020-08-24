RNC speakers: What to know about Mark and Patricia McCloskey

St. Louis couple Patricia and Mark McCloskey will be part of the lineup of speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

During the four-night convention, the McCloskeys will try to rally support behind incumbent President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence who are running against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The overall theme of the event will be “honoring the Great American Story.”

The McCloskeys gained media attention for bearing arms while standing outside their home as Black Lives Matter protesters passed through their neighborhood, allegedly trespassing on a private street. The couple was caught on camera pointing guns at the group of protesters marching toward the mayor’s residence.

The couple — personal injury lawyers — defended themselves, saying they were facing a “mob” on their private street and feared for their lives.

They were later charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the Associated Press that their actions risked creating a violent situation during an otherwise nonviolent protest last month.

This caught the attention of several Republican leaders who condemned Gardner’s investigation, including President Donald Trump, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who has urged Attorney General William Barr to undertake a civil rights investigation of Gardner.

