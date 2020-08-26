RNC speakers: What to know about Madison Cawthorn

GOP congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn will be part of Wednesday night’s lineup of speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), whose overall theme is “honoring the Great American Story.”

UFC’S DANA WHITE TO SPEAK ON TRUMP AT RNC: ‘I DON’T CARE WHAT PEOPLE THINK OF ME OR WHAT THEY THINK’

The 25-year-old became the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district after winning the primary earlier this year. If victorious, he would be one of the youngest members of Congress ever elected.

In June, Cawthorn handily defeated Lynda Bennett, who received the backing of President Trump. He attributed his victory to a superior ground game with voters and his message about freedom, which “translated across generations and across ethnic groups.”

In November, he’ll face Democrat Moe Davis, a former military prosecutor, and other party nominees. However, the district is still considered Republican-leaning.

Recently, Cawthorn faced allegations of sexual misconduct, according to the Ashville Citizen Times.

RNC SPEAKERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BURGESS OWENS

Cawthorn received a full R.O.T.C. scholarship to North Carolina State University.

He was paralyzed from the abdomen down after a 2014 car accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP