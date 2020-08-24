RNC speakers: What to know about Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is one of several conservative members of Congress who secured a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.

Democrats wrapped up their mostly virtual nominating convention last week. Republicans are preparing for the opening night of their convention on Monday, when Jordan will be one of the featured speakers.

The Republican convention was supposed to take place in Charlotte, N.C., but coronavirus concerns forced the event to go mostly remote. President Trump is set to give his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday, the final day of the 2020 GOP convention.

Here are four things to know about Jordan:

1. He’ll share the spotlight with several of his fellow House Republicans on Monday

Jordan is scheduled to speak on Monday, which is already stacked with recognizable Republican names. His fellow Republican lawmakers House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will address the convention.

Also in the Monday evening lineup are former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality and senior adviser to the Trump 2020 Campaign.

2. He’s focused on holding Big Tech accountable

Jordan has gone after major U.S. tech companies like Google and Twitter for years, alleging they are biased and censor conservative viewpoints.

“In 2016, Google tried to tailor their features to help [Hillary] Clinton in key states …” Jordan told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in July. “The good news is in 2016, in spite of what Google did, the American people saw it for what it was and Donald Trump was elected.

“I think its gonna happen again,” he predicted, “but we’ve got to keep our eye on them.”

3. He’s a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus

Jordan is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, which he chaired from 2015 to 2017. The caucus was formed as an alternative to more pro-establishment Republican groups and has included some of Trump’s most outspoken allies, like Gaetz and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

4. He’s represented Ohio’s 4th Congressional District since 2007

Jordan has represented Ohio’s 4th Congressional District for more than 13 years. The district is jokingly called the “duck district” because of its odd shape that resembles the animal. Ohio’s 4th Congressional District includes the city of Oberlin, home to Oberlin College, which is the oldest coed liberal arts school in the U.S.

