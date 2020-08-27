RNC speakers: What to know about Jack Brewer

Jack Brewer, who is a member of Black Voices for Trump, will be part of Wednesday night’s lineup of speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

During the four-night convention, Brewer will try to rally support behind the president and Vice President Mike Pence who are running against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR WEDNESDAY AT THE RNC: THE OLD AND THE NEW

The overall theme of the event will be “honoring the Great American Story.”

Transitioning off the National Football League (NFL) playing field in 2006, Brewer pursued a career on Wall Street.

He founded The Brewer Group — a consulting firm whose portfolio covers educational programs, healthcare, agriculture, sports and media properties — and later began consulting for COPsync.

However, earlier this month, however, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged him with insider trading.

5 KEY MOMENTS FROM THE RNC’S SECOND NIGHT

According to the complaint, Brewer sold over $100,000 of COPsync stock prior to a public announcement that caused the stock to tumble. He allegedly gained $35,000 more than he would have if he waited to sell his shares after COPsync issued its press release.

Brewer has repeatedly expressed support for Trump even tweeting he has “done more for blacks than any Pres since Lincoln.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP