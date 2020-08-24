RNC speakers: What to know about former Florida AG Pam Bondi

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who co-chairs the group “Women For Trump,” is part of the lineup of speakers for the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

She served as Florida’s AG between 2011 and 2019, and was one of Trump’s early supporters the first time around.

At the 2016 GOP convention, she famously gave a speech in which she encouraged “Lock Her Up” chants directed at Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Lock her up, I love that,” Bondi said to an audience member holding a sign.

After serving as attorney general, Bondi headed the lobbying firm Ballard Partners’ regulatory compliance office. The firm, headed by Brian Ballard, has close ties to President Trump.

Earlier this year, Bondi served on the president’s legal team during the impeachment trial.

After the Senate acquitted Trump on both articles of impeachment, Bondi said the impeachment was “going to go down in history as a huge stain.”

“We have the right president at the right time and he cannot be deterred by this sham impeachment,” Bondi said. “We showed this yesterday with his pure vindication of all of these bogus charges against him, so it’s a really good day today for the president.”

In an in-person roll Monday, Republicans officially renominated Trump to represent their party on the ballot, locking in the GOP ticket for an electoral battle against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.