RNC speakers: What to know about Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. is the eldest son of President Donald Trump. Along with his younger brother Eric, he is an executive vice president of The Trump Organization, his father’s real estate and branded assets operation. He is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Trump Jr. is perhaps the highest-profile surrogate for the campaign, with an extensive social media presence and regular television appearances. He is also the author of several bestselling books, including “Triggered” and “Liberal Privilege.” He was previously married to wife Vanessa, with whom he has five children, and is currently dating former Fox News commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Dubbing himself the “General in the Meme Wars” in his Instagram biography, Trump Jr. has repeatedly railed against former Vice President Joe Biden, accusing him of endorsing violent riots and looting seen in many major U.S. cities since George Floyd’s death, perhaps most prolifically in Portland.

The Republican National Committee is buying copies of Trump Jr.’s recently self-published book “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible” and offering them to donors who make contributions of $75 or more, Politico reported. He had to reprint the cover since the subtitle originally read: “Joe Biden and the Democrat’s Defense of the Indefensible,” which some interpreted to be a direct dig at Biden.

In an appearance last week on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump Jr. reacted to Biden’s speech at the Democratic National Convention based in Milwaukee, Wis. In an unprecedented move, Biden accepted the Democrat Party’s nomination virtually from his home state of Delaware.

“The American people expect results from their politicians, and Joe Biden had been a 50-year swamp creature. Literally, he was elected into DC office in his 20s, so now half a century later he managed to read a speech on a teleprompter. He refuses to answer questions from the American people or journalists. He’s been hiding in a basement. But now he’s going to change things?” Trump Jr. said.

Despite speculation they’d accept the Republican Party nomination remotely from the White House, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise appearance in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, where Trump delivered an in-person speech before delegates.