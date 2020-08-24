RNC speakers: What to know about Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk will be part of the lineup of speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

During the four-night convention, Kirk will rally support behind incumbent President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence who are running against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The overall theme of the event will be “honoring the Great American Story.”

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government,” according to its website.

The organization has grown to have representation on more than 2,000 high school and college campuses nationwide. The website touts that it is the “largest and fastest-growing conservative youth activist organization in the country.”

Kirk, who has more than 1.8 million followers on Twitter, has become one of the leading figures on social media to advocate support for Trump.

He is the author of “The MAGA Doctrine,” which was published in March 2020, and was the youngest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

