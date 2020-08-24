RNC speakers: What to know about Alice Marie Johnson

Criminal justice reform advocate and former federal prisoner Alice Marie Johnson will be among the speakers to address the nation at the 2020 GOP convention.

During the four-night convention, Johnson will try to rally support behind incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence who are running against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The overall theme of the event will be “honoring the Great American Story.”

Johnson had been serving a life sentence without parole for her role in a nonviolent federal drug case until President Trump commuted the sentence in June 2018. At 63 years old and after serving more than two decades behind bars, Johnson was free to re-enter society.

However, unlike a pardon, the commutation will not erase Johnson’s conviction, only end her sentence. She was a first-time offender.

Her story gained national attention after reality star Kim Kardashian West advocated for her release from prison.

Since then she has become a senior fellow with the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Right on Crime initiative.

That following year, Trump invited Johnson to his State of the Union Address in February where she received a standing ovation.

Since her release, Johnson, now a published author, said that she is committed to fighting “for criminal justice reform and for the women and men who are still incarcerated.”

