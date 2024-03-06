RNC social media blitz targets Biden’s low approval rating, age concerns ahead of SOTU: ‘Numbers don’t lie’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

FIRST ON FOX: The Republican National Committee (RNC) is highlighting polling that shows America’s low approval rating of President Biden on key issues ahead of his upcoming State of the Union address.

In a social media blitz Wednesday, shared first with Fox News Digital, the GOP committee released a video compilation of reports showing most voters do not approve of Biden’s handling of both the presidency and issues such as the economy, inflation, and foreign policy.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that given the recent polling and the current state of the nation under Biden, “this will be his last State of the Union address.”

“The numbers don’t lie – Americans know that the state of the union is weaker because of Joe Biden,” McDaniel said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

‘STATE OF MESS’: AHEAD OF STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS, AMERICANS SAY COUNTRY IN ‘SAD STATE’

“Biden and Democrats are underwater on key issues that Americans care about the most, from the economy, to crime, from the open border to protecting our standing on the world stage,” McDaniel continued. “Voters do not want Biden to ‘finish the job,’ which is why this will be his last State of the Union address.”

FOX NEWS POLL: MAJORITIES SAY BIDEN HAS MOSTLY FAILED ON TOP ISSUES

The Biden campaign took aim at a recent poll from the New York Times/Sienna College that showed Trump leading Biden, saying that “polling continues to be at odds with how Americans vote, and consistently overestimates Donald Trump while underestimating President Biden.”

“Trump and the party he leads are weak, cash-strapped, and deeply divided,” the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign communications director Michael Tyler recently said. “Our campaign is ignoring the noise and running a strong campaign to win — just like we did in 2020.”

The RNC also noted growing concerns over the president’s fitness, pointing to surveys that show elevated concerns over Biden’s age.

A recent ABC/Ipsos poll found about 86% of American adults do not think Biden has the “mental sharpness” to serve as president.

Another recent survey, from Quinnipiac University, backed these concerns, reporting that 67% of likely voters believe Biden, 81, is too old and not physically capable of completing another four-year term as president.

Despite multiple polls showing Biden underwater and setting off alarm bells when it comes to age, several Biden allies and his campaign have embraced his age and tried to use it as a dig at Trump.

“He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name,” Biden joked during a recent interview.

As part of a ‘don’t let Biden finish the job’ series, the committee also released several gifs slamming Biden on the border, crime, allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports, the economy, and rising costs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The blitz comes just one day before Biden is scheduled to deliver the annual SOTU address to Congress.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.