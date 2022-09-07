RNC hits 50 million voter contacts two months ahead of midterm elections

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee (RNC) has made more than 50 million voter contacts cycle-to-date ahead of the November midterm elections.

The news of the party’s achievement, shared first with Fox News Digital, comes earlier in the 2022 cycle than it did in the previous midterm cycle. The party did not reach 50 million voter contacts in the 2018 cycle until October of that year.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel championed the news, saying in a statement that the party is “united” and has “never been better positioned to retake majorities” just eight weeks away from the midterm elections.

“The Republican Party is united and firing on all cylinders heading into November,” McDaniel told Fox News Digital. “Through a combination of our state-of-the-art, data-driven ground game, strong candidates across the country, and historic investments in minority communities, Republicans have never been better positioned to retake majorities in the House and Senate. Republicans have the tools, the message, and the candidates to beat the Biden Democrats and win in November.”

The RNC has hired over 700 staffers in the field and engaged more than 720,000 grassroots volunteers.

Additionally, the RNC has more than 35 community centers to make inroads with minority voters after a multi-million dollar commitment to continue its organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific, Black, and Hispanic communities in key states across the country.

Last week, the RNC opened its latest APA community center in Issaquah, a city in King County, Washington, that according to recent U.S. census bureau records has a nearly 25% Asian population.

Prior to the opening of the center in Issaquah, the RNC also opened other facilities to engage with minority American communities, including two in California, one in Berkeley Lake, Georgia, one in Coppell, Texas, and another in Las Vegas.

In May, which is Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, the RNC launched a five-figure digital and print ad campaign targeting minority voters.

Rep. Young Kim, a Korean American serving as Republican to represent California’s 39th Congressional District in the House, said in a statement to Fox News Digital last week that “more Americans of all backgrounds” are choosing to side with Republicans due to economic burdens and concerns over public safety.

“Americans across the country are feeling the impacts of economic and public safety crises from rising living costs to increasing crime hurting consumers and small business owners,” Kim said. “The Republican Party is the Grand Opportunity Party that is working on pro-growth policies to make life affordable, keep communities safe and ensure future generations can pursue their American dream.”

“That is why we see more Americans of all backgrounds joining the Republican Party,” she added. “As one of the first Korean American women to serve in Congress, I am working to ensure we continue to grow our party and protect our freedoms.”

Last month, the RNC reported having $40 million cash-on-hand, with an RNC spokesperson telling Fox News that the $40 million figure is “14 million more than this same point in 2018.”

In addition, the RNC has worked to promote its Republican Civics Initiative, which is targeted towards minorities and is designed to help future voters prepare for the civics portion of the naturalization test.

As of late last month, trainings from the initiative were ongoing for Indian American lawful permanent residents at the community center in Coppell, according to a tweet from the RNC’s head of Indian American engagement in Texas.