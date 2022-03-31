RNC contrasts Dem support of ‘woke’ Disney to GOP backing of American values heading into 2022 midterms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Republicans are forming a novel strategy entering the 2022 midterm election cycle – hitting back at Disney and other “woke” corporations.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News Digital exclusively that Democratic support for increasingly politicized corporations such as Disney could be a target going into this year’s midterm elections.

McDaniel contrasted Republican commitment to what she called “American values” and support for “American parents,” with corporations that have deviated from mainstream America could be putting themselves at risk.

“Woke corporations have become increasingly out of touch with the American mainstream – and are doing so at their own risk,” McDaniel said. “Meanwhile, the Republican Party remains committed to protecting American values, speaking up for American parents, and ensuring that our kids aren’t used as pawns in the far-left’s scheme to undermine our way of life.”

McDaniel also hammered on Disney’s continued cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” was heavily criticized for filming scenes in China’s controversial Xinjiang Province, where Beijing is accused of human rights abuses against Uighur Muslim people.

“Disney is happy to do business in China despite the Chinese Communist Party’s myriad human rights abuses, but will go to the mat to ensure that American kids learn about sex in kindergarten,” McDaniel continued.

She went on to propose a connection between the Democratic Party, Disney and the ongoing controversy surrounding curriculum in schools.

“Liberal activists are working to turn American corporations into dystopian, ultra-woke propaganda arms for the far-left. Democrat efforts to seize and subvert American institutions to reflect their warped worldview now extend to the movies your kids watch – as well as what they learn in school.”

McDaniel has also rallied Republicans around comments made by former Vice President Mike Pence on her “Real America” podcast this week regarding President Biden’s failure to address important issues facing the country.

Pence, while discussing Biden’s State of the Union address on the RNC podcast Tuesday, said the president “just paid lip service to [fighting inflation] because in the very same breath he turned and tried to resurrect the build-back-broke bill that’s already been rejected by the Congress out of hand.”

The former vice president continued, telling McDaniel, “While he pays lip service to securing the border, literally in the same sentence he advocated a broader range of amnesty than I have everheard a president describe from a podium.”

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.