Members of the Republican National Committee (RNC)’s resolutions committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of a motion calling for the censure of GOP Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., for their participation in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation panel.

Sources told Fox News that there was limited discussion of the measure at the meeting, but the language used in the resolution was a matter of intense discussion prior to the closed-door gathering.

The proposal is now set to be voted on by the full RNC Friday at its general session meeting, which will be open to reporters.

Cheney and Kinzinger are the sole Republicans on the committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and they both voted to impeach former President Trump, along with 8 other GOP members in the House.

Shortly after the vote, Cheney released a statement claiming that members of the RNC have “made themselves willing hostages” to Trump and said, “History will be their judge.”

“The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy,” Cheney said. “I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”

A source familiar with today’s proceedings at the RNC winter meeting in Salt Lake City says the party committee charged with debate policies advanced a measure banning the next Republican presidential nominee from participating in debates run by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Because of party rules, there’s now a waiting period before the resolution passes the full party and there’s an expectation that could happen in the coming months.

Kinzinger’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

