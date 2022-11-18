RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel appears to have enough votes for re-election, amid rumors of challengers

About 100 members of the Republican National Committee have endorsed Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in her re-election bid, one day after Rep. Lee Zeldin revealed that he was “very seriously considering” running for the position.

A letter obtained by Fox News Digital, originally circulated by Republican National Committeeman from Illinois Richard Porter, revealed that more than half of the sitting RNC members support McDaniel in her re-election bid, weeding out most competition for the top spot and appearing to give her the support she needs to defend her position. McDaniel announced her candidacy for a fourth two-year term on Monday.

“We, the undersigned members of the Republican National Committee, are proud to offer our endorsement for your re-election as Chairman of the Republican National Committee,” the letter reads, “These are perilous times and the Biden presidency, abetted by the extremist consensus among Democrat Party elites and elected officials, has been, is, and will continue to be a disaster for our nation. We believe we must elect a Republican President and more Republican Senators and House members in 2024 to restore, preserve, and protect the United States of America.”

“We are confident you have the skills, integrity, and experience to meet the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities of our time,” the letter concluded.

Despite losing his midterm race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., Zeldin was praised by members within his party for running such a tight race in blue state New York, sparking encouragement to run for the top position at the RNC.

In a statement Thursday, Zeldin announced that he is seriously considering taking on McDaniel.

“Due to the amount of requests I have received from both inside and outside of the 168 about running to be the next Chair of the Republican National Committee, I am very seriously considering your requests and am grateful for your messages,” Zeldin wrote. “It is time for our party to retool, transform, win back the Presidency in 2024, expand our number of Republican-held seats in Congress, and elect the maximum number of down-ballot races across the country.”

Zeldin has not yet made an official announcement that he will run for the position.

Also rumored to be considering the coveted RNC position are South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Mercedes Schlapp, a former top Trump White House official and wife of Matt Schlapp, head of the American Conservative Union.

Noem told Fox News Digital Wednesday that “Republicans need to really evaluate what we’re doing” following the midterm elections, and that she had received encouragement to run for the top role leading the party.

The RNC will vote on its next chair during its winter meeting in late January.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.