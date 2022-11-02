RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says GOP seeing ‘huge enthusiasm’ with less than a week until Election Day

BOSTON – EXCLUSIVE: Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said the GOP is seeing “huge enthusiasm” with less than a week to go until Election Day, telling Fox News Digital that she is “confident” Republicans will win back majorities in Congress.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on the sidelines of a campaign stop for Karoline Leavitt, the GOP candidate for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in Boston, Massachusetts, Wednesday, McDaniel said Republicans have “momentum.”

“We are seeing huge enthusiasm,” she said. “We are seeing people knocking on doors and signing on as volunteers and doing things we haven’t seen at this level ever.”

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: REPUBLICANS EXPECTED TO CONTROL HOUSE, BUT BOTH PARTIES HOLD ON TO PATHWAYS IN SENATE

McDaniel told Fox News Digital that the RNC has “engaged over a million volunteers.”

“We’re creeping up on over 100 million voter contacts,” McDaniel told Fox News Digital. “I mean, the enthusiasm is there, but the angst and the concern for our country, which is driving it, is really what is propelling this groundswell and this ground game that is a grassroots-driven effort.”

McDaniel said the “No. 1 focus” for the RNC is “turning out the vote.”

“We’re everywhere. The RNC is everywhere,” she said. “Obviously the House is hypercritical — we need to make sure that we win those seats to win back the majority — and then the Senate is neck and neck in so many states, so we are getting ready for the aftermath, if there are recounts, we are preparing for that.”

She added: “But we feel good about the momentum heading into the election. It is going to be a long night, and maybe a couple of days, but I am confident we’re going to win back majorities.”

FINAL COUNTDOWN: HERE’S WHAT’S AT STAKE IN NEXT WEEK’S MIDTERM ELECTIONS

As for voter habits this cycle, McDaniel said they have changed “post-pandemic.”

“There really isn’t a great way to compare 2018 to 2020 to 2022 because so much has changed, but we are seeing good turnout for the early vote — in-person voting,” McDaniel said, pointing to Georgia where 90% of early voting so far has been in-person, with 10% through absentee mail-in ballots. “Those are the types of trends we’re looking at.”

McDaniel’s interview with Fox News Digital comes amid a final midterm campaign swing with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The two traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania, Wednesday after Boston, and will hit upstate New York Wednesday night.

Before Nov. 8, McDaniel and McCarthy will also travel to Illinois, Florida, Texas, Virginia and will spend Election Day in Washington, D.C.

When asked for a final pitch to Republican voters, McDaniel pointed to former President Ronald Reagan’s “closing message” in the 1980s.

WHAT ARE THE FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS?

“Are you better off than you were before Democrats took over? Is inflation lower? No. Are you able to afford things? No,” she said. “Are your kids doing better in school? Do you feel safer? Are there less drugs in your community? The answer is no.”

“Overwhelmingly, people are feeling like the country is on the wrong track,” she continued. “So, if you feel like it is on the wrong track, we need to right the ship, and that is by electing Republicans to the House and Senate.”