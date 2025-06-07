‘Right down the line’: Medicaid reform in ‘big, beautiful bill’ divides lawmakers by party

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Medicaid reform in President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” has drawn a partisan line through Congress.

Democrats have railed against potential Medicaid cuts since Trump was elected, while Republicans have celebrated Medicaid reform through the reconciliation process as an efficient way to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in the welfare program.

Fox News Digital asked lawmakers from both ends of the political spectrum to react to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s Medicaid reform. The results were as expectedly divided.

“This is all B.S., what the Democrats are doing,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Fox News Digital. “They’re pushing the agenda that we’re cutting 10 million people off Medicaid. It’s people that actually shouldn’t be on it, illegals that shouldn’t be on it. We’re reforming it.”

GOP RAILS AGAINST ‘BLATANTLY FALSE’ DEM CLAIMS ABOUT MEDICAID REFORM IN TRUMP’S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan federal agency that has been ridiculed by Republicans, estimated this week that Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” would leave 10.9 million people without health insurance, including 1.4 million who are in the country without legal status in state-funded programs.

But Republicans are holding firm in their defense of Medicaid reform, which Republicans say only cuts benefits to illegal immigrants, those ineligible to receive benefits who are currently receiving benefits, duplicate enrollees in one or more states and those who are able but choosing not to work.

“The people who would not continue to get Medicaid benefits under this bill were not qualified to get them in the first place,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Fox News Digital.

TRUMP’S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ FACES RESISTANCE FROM REPUBLICAN SENATORS OVER DEBT FEARS

Democrats continue to sound off on the healthcare threat of eliminating 10 million people from Medicaid. Not a single House Democrat voted to pass Trump’s championed legislation, which includes fulfilling key campaign promises like cutting taxes, immigration reform and American energy production.

“These burdensome regulatory requirements for proving that somebody has obtained or sought work are going to mean millions of people will go without healthcare, and the restrictions on food assistance are equally an obstacle to people meeting their everyday needs,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said.

Blumenthal added he is “very, very concerned about these seemingly cruel and unproductive ways of raising money simply to finance tax cuts” for “wealthy billionaires.”

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Andy Kim said he is happy to have an “honest conversation” about government efficiency and saving taxpayer dollars, but that’s not the reality of this bill.

“People are struggling, and I feel like, in the richest, most powerful country in the world, we should be able to make sure that people can have the basic needs they need to be able to survive,” Kim said of Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., told Fox News Digital there is “nothing beautiful” about Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

“This is horrific, and it adds massive amounts to our debt, compromising our ability to [fund] the fundamentals in the future, foundations for families to thrive — health care, housing, education, good-paying jobs. That’s what we should be doing here, not doing massive tax cuts for billionaires and paying for them by tearing down programs for ordinary families,” Merkley said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The national debt stands at more than $36.2 trillion as of June 5, according to the Fox Business, based on data from the Treasury Department.

The CBO’s report this week also estimated Trump’s bill will cut taxes by $3.7 trillion while raising deficits by $2.4 trillion over a decade.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Eric Revell contributed to this report.