Rick Scott won’t say whether he’ll support Trump 2024 presidential run

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), on Sunday refused to say whether he would support former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president again in 2024.

During an appearance on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” anchor Chuck Todd asked Scott whether he would support a Trump 2024 presidential bid.

“There’s going to be a lot of people probably announced,” Scott answered, dodging the question. “We’ll watch what happens. I’m focused on getting a majority in the Senate.”

Trump has repeatedly teased that a formal announcement is imminent, telling supporters to “get ready” during a rally Friday in Iowa.

“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” the former president said.

Scott offered mild criticism for Trump last month after the former president said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish” and mocked Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife and Trump’s former secretary of Transportation, as “his China-loving wife Coco Chow.”

“I don’t condone violence, and I hope no one else condones violence,” Scott told CNN’s Dana Bash when asked about Trump’s comments in October.

“It’s never, ever okay to be a racist,” he added.

Scott also sidestepped a question about Trump during that interview when Bash asked him if Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis should attend a Trump rally in Florida.

“That’s a choice everybody makes,” Scott replied. “I mean, I know President Trump is trying to make sure we get a majority back in the Senate.”

During his NBC News interview Sunday, Scott declined to say whether he had his eyes on majority leadership if Republicans are able to retake the Senate this Tuesday.

“I’m not focused on anything except getting the majority Tuesday night,” he said. “Everybody wants to ask me about a bunch of -“

“That’s a non-answer,” Todd, the NBC News anchor, fired back.

“My whole focus is Tuesday night,” Scott reiterated.

The senator also said he “absolutely” intends to accept the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“But what we’re also going to do is do everything we can to ensure to everybody they’re free and fair,” Scott said. “And if anybody is doing-if there’s any shenanigans, we’re ready to make sure, we make sure we support our candidates to make sure that these elections are fair and every ballot is counted the right way.”

“I’m just, I’m so disappointed the Democrats don’t want to have voter ID, they have it for everything else,” he continued. “We shouldn’t have ballot harvesting. But I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure this election is free and fair, and we got to keep improving our election laws every year that we can.”