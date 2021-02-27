Ric Grenell won't rule out run for California governor amid Newsom recall, says GOP can win

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell didn’t rule out running for California governor after teasing a potential challenge to Gov. Gavin Newsom in his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), he told Fox News on Saturday.

“He clearly is afraid,” Grenell said of Newsom. “He clearly is getting nervous about this effort because he sees Democrats are supporting it.”

When asked if he would run for governor, Grenell said: “We’ve got to concentrate on the recall. We’re not there yet.” He did not answer a second question asking if he’d announce a run.

A source familiar confirmed to Fox News that Grenell will discuss a potential run for California governor with former President Donald Trump on Saturday night. Politico first reported that the two would be dining together.

Grenell in his CPAC speech appeared to hint that he may run for governor of California if the effort to get a recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom is successful.

