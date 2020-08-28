Ric Grenell proposes moving federal agencies out of DC: 'We can better represent Americans'

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell laid out his case for moving government agencies out of Washington Thursday, telling “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the move would allow officials to “better represent Americans.”

” I think we’re actually at the point where we no longer have a fight between the Republicans and Democrats,” Grenell said. “We’re actually at a point where we’re having a fight between Washington and the rest of the country.”

Grenell, who also spent two years as U.S. ambassador to Germany, argued that “Washington, D.C. is a place where someone like Joe Biden, [who served for] 48 years, is rewarded with another shot at more failed ideas.

“If you think about it, every single government agency is based here in Washington, D.C. So, all of the bureaucrats, everybody who works for the federal government, really are right here,” he said. “We’re pulling from the same pool.”

“Why does the Interior Department have to be here?” he asked. “Why does the Labor Department have to be in Washington or Virginia? We can have these agencies across America, that will better represent Americans.”

Grenell characterized Trump as a great disruptor of Washington D.C.’s insular system.”The outsider mentality really doesn’t work in this city unless you’re really tough,” he said, ” so I think what we’re going to see is the president say to the American people [in his renomination acceptance speech], Washington needs a tough person.

“You may not like everything about his style,” Grenell acknowledged, ” but , Washington is a place that truly needs someone like a bull in the china shop to change its ways.”