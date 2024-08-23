RFK Jr withdraws name from presidential ballot in Arizona

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Independent presidential candidate, has reportedly withdrawn his name from the presidential ballot in the state of Arizona.

On X, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, shared that: “RFK Jr.’s campaign filed official paperwork with our office today withdrawing him from AZ’s 2024 election.”

In the post, Fontes said the official filing would be made available on the Arizona government website on Friday.

The withdrawal came on the final day of the Democratic National Convention — where Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris gave the keynote address — and amid rumors that Kennedy may drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorse former President Trump, the Republican nominee.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY SOUNDS OFF ON POTENTIAL RFK JR. ROLE IN A TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Kennedy previously announced he would address the country on Friday, August 23, with an update on his political future.

Former President Trump spoke to “FOX & Friends” on Thursday about whether Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. might drop out of the race and endorse him.

“He is a very good person. If he endorsed me, I would be honored by it. I would be very honored by it. He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person,” Trump said.

TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD BE ‘HONORED’ BY RFK JR. ENDORSEMENT

“But, overall, I thought the Democrats, he was a Democrat, I don’t know what he is right now. But he was a Democrat. They treated him very badly. I think he would have, he goes around saying he would have beaten [President] Biden in the primary. I think there was a good chance,” Trump said.

Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, recently told Fox News that they were considering dropping out and endorsing Trump.

On X, Shanahan doubled down, claiming that Democrats are “terrified” their campaign may endorse Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the week, Shanahan joined “Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher” and said any decision to drop and endorse Trump would ultimately come from Kennedy.

“You know, it’s Bobby’s decision. I came into this supporting him wholeheartedly to win this election. And I have to say, there’s only one party that has obstructed fair, a fair election for us. And unfortunately, it was the Democratic Party. They’ve done everything they can, including creating PACs to prevent us from being able to have ballot access.”

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.