RFK Jr responds to drama within Kennedy family, wife’s discomfort after Trump endorsement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded to criticism he has faced from his wife and other members of the Kennedy family on Sunday after endorsing former President Trump.

Kennedy faced questions about the family drama during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” with host Shannon Bream. Bream referenced a letter from Kennedy’s siblings condemning his endorsement on Friday.

“You know, my family is at the center of the Democratic Party. I have members of my family that are working for the Biden administration. Biden has a bust of my father behind him at the Oval Office, and he’s been a family friend for many years,” Kennedy said.

“My family is – I understand that they’re troubled by my decisions. I love my family. I feel like we were raised in a milieu where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other,” he added. “They’re free to take their positions on these issues. There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me.”

“I think we all need to be able to disagree with each other and still love each other,” he concluded.

Kennedy had previously noted that his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, has not been totally on board. Hines posted on social media about the decision to withdraw, and Kennedy acknowledged that she was “very uncomfortable” with his decision.

Kennedy’s siblings reiterated their support for Vice President Kamala Harris in a public letter released shortly after Kennedy endorsed Trump, arguing he had “betrayed” their family’s values.

“We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride,” a statement signed by five of the former third-party presidential candidate’s siblings said.

“We believe in Harris and Walz,” the statement continued. “Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump [Friday] is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

The statement, signed by Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy and Rory Kennedy, was shared by Joe Kennedy III, a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who wrote that it was “well said.”

When announcing his endorsement of Trump, RFK Jr. said the Democratic National Committee “waged continued legal war” on both Trump and him. He also accused the DNC of running a “sham primary” that prevented a serious challenge to President Biden before he secured the Democratic nomination and dropped out in July and endorsed Harris.

