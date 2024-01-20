RFK Jr catches waves with surfing legend Kelly Slater for birthday while campaigning in Hawaii

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., caught some waves with surfing legend Kelly Slater for his birthday while campaigning in Hawaii.

Kennedy posted the video of him surfing with Slater, and surf rock playing in the background on X, formerly Twitter.

“Best birthday present ever: Catching waves with 11-time world surf champion [Slater] on North Shore, Pua’ena Point,” Kennedy wrote on Wednesday.

Kennedy made the post amid his visit to the Aloha State, where he held a rally in his bid for president.

The independent candidate is challenging President Biden and the eventual Republican presidential nominee for the Oval Office.

Kennedy has been making his rounds throughout the country and in the media as he has pushed forward with his campaign and has garnered support from several celebrities.

Rock and roll legend Eric Clapton raised a whopping $2.2 million for Kennedy at a Los Angeles fundraiser in September, his campaign said.

Kennedy’s campaign said it raised $1 million while the remaining $1.2 million went to a political action committee supporting the Democrat’s presidential bid.

Slater is one of several high-profile athletes who have also endorsed Kennedy in his independent bid for president.

In November, a trio of former professional athletes announced that they were throwing their support behind Kennedy to take the White House.

NBA legend and 1992 “Dream Team” Olympian John Stockton, Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame member Ken Ruettegers and three-time North American Enduro mountain biking champion Kyle Warner are all endorsing Kennedy for president.

The athletes said that they like the cut of Kennedy’s jib — all three pointed to what they say are the independent candidate’s genuineness, honesty and openness to conversations about policies as reasons they support him.

Stockton said he believes that Kennedy “has been put on this planet for just this moment in time” and that there’s “a real need for him and his leadership.”

“There’s a need for very smart people in these positions that have integrity that [is] off the charts, that have the stamina and strength to be able to speak and be a leader 24/7, not just on occasion or on blips,” Stockton said.