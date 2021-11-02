Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday after he fell and hit his head while meeting with student protesters at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Jackson, 80, was attending a town meeting with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and the students protesting over mold and rodents in their residential halls at the historically Black university, reports said.

The civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate fell while entering a building on campus, according to Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Jackson to fall.

“While meeting with various administrators, including Dr. Wayne Frederick, Rev. Jackson sustained an injury upon entering the Blackburn Center,” the university wrote on Twitter.

Jackson was taken to Howard University Hospital where a CT scan and tests came back normal, according to Watkins. He was being kept at the hospital overnight for observation and was later joined by Frederick.

“Family, he’s resting comfortably & doing well,” his daughter Santita Jackson, wrote on Twitter.

Jesse Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, was previously hospitalized twice this year.

In August, both Jackson and his wife were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Jackson, who is vaccinated, underwent intensive physical therapy after the virus impacted his Parkinson’s and his ability to walk and talk.

He also had gallbladder surgery earlier in the year.

Jackson had resumed an active public speaking schedule and celebrated his 80th birthday last month.

