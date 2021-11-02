The Rev. Jesse Jackson was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, one day after falling and hitting his head at Howard University in Washington D.C.

The civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate was captured on video with a bandage on his head as he expressed gratitude to staff at the historically Black university‘s hospital.

“I want to express my thanks to the doctors and nurses at Howard University for giving me the best of service,” said Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease and was previously hospitalized twice this year, according to Reuters.

“One of the tendencies, when you have Parkinson’s, is it affects your speech and your stability, so I fell and I came to the hospital, really, more for a check-up than anything else,” he added.

Jackson, 80, was attending a town meeting with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and students protesting over mold and rodents in their residential halls when he fell and hit his head while entering a building on campus, according to Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins.

“While meeting with various administrators, including Dr. Wayne Frederick, Rev. Jackson sustained an injury upon entering the Blackburn Center,” the university wrote on Twitter.

Jackson was taken to Howard University Hospital where a CT scan and tests came back normal, Watkins added. He was kept at the hospital overnight for observation.

On Monday, his daughter Santita Jackson tweeted that he was “resting comfortably & doing well.”

In August, both Jackson and his wife were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Jackson, who is vaccinated, underwent intensive physical therapy after the virus impacted his Parkinson’s and his ability to walk and talk. He also had gallbladder surgery earlier in the year.

Jackson previously ran in the Democratic Party’s primaries twice in the 1980s. He said he planned to continue meeting with university leaders and student protesters, Reuters reported.