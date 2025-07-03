Rev. Al Sharpton urges Cuomo to step aside in NYC mayoral race: ‘What is best for New York’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton has called on Andrew Cuomo to drop out of the New York City mayoral race, urging the former governor to consider what would be in the best interest of New York City residents.

“I think Andrew Cuomo should look at what is best for the city and let them have a one-on-one race,” Sharpton said on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ on Wednesday.

Sharpton, adding that he had previously reached out to the Cuomo camp to encourage the former governor to drop out, said that Cuomo removing his name from the NYC mayoral ballot this fall would also be in “the best interest” of the legacy of the 56th Governor of New York.

“He can endorse one or the other and let them have a battle over what is best for New York,” Sharpton said.

In response to a question about Sharpton’s comments, a spokesperson for Cuomo’s campaign told Fox News Digital in an email that “everyone is entitled to their own political opinion.”

“We understand President Trump supports Eric Adams, and do not believe socialism is the answer,” the spokesperson said. “Most New Yorkers are not Trumpers, and most New Yorkers are not socialists — the majority lies in the middle. We will continue to assess the current situation in the best interest of the people of the City of New York.”

Also on Wednesday, President Donald Trump vowed to “save New York City” from mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani has faced criticism from conservatives and even some Democrats over his socialist policies and refusal to condemn terrorism-linked rhetoric.

“As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!”

In a victory over Cuomo and nine other candidates, Mamdani on Tuesday was officially declared the winner of New York City’s Democratic Party primary for mayor.

The New York City Board of Elections posted the official results of three rounds of the ranked choice voting from last week’s mayoral primary, and Mamdani grabbed a majority in the third round, with 56% of the vote.

Eric Adams and Zohran Mamdani did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.