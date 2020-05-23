Returning to a new normal: Trump spends Saturday at his Virginia golf course

President Trump spent a sunny Saturday at his golf resort outside Washington, D.C. in another sign that the commander-in-chief is eager to resume a normal schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES THAT HOUSES OF WORSHIP ARE ‘ESSENTIAL,’ CALLS ON GOVERNORS TO OPEN THEM UP

Trump and his motorcade arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in northern Virginia at 10:27 a.m. One reporter caught a glimpse of the president in golf attire as he left the White House with masked Secret Service agents.

Trump regularly golfs during his presidency and typically at properties that bear his name. But the pandemic and orders shutting down non-essential businesses have curbed one of Trump’s favored pastimes.

The last time Trump is known to have golfed was March 8 at his club in Palm Beach, Fla.

TRUMP HITS THE SWING STATES, EVEN WITH CAMPAIGN BATTLE IN CORONAVIRUS LIMBO

But as the economy continues to tumble with nearly 39 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits, Trump has been urging states to reopen. All states have now reopened in at least some limited fashion, including Virginia.

Golf courses and other outdoor recreation activities could stay open under Virginia’s executive order. Trump National Golf Club remained opened for golf, but closed the clubhouse, according to a staffer there.

In sending a signal to America that he wants to focus on resuming business activity, Trump has started traveling again. This month he visited Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan — key swing states in his bid for a second term.

This Memorial Day weekend, Trump has urged houses of worship across the country to reopen, saying they are “essential’ for Americans.