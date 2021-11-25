Retiring House Dem endorses Texas lawmaker who fled state over election bill

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, on Wednesday endorsed Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Crockett to take her seat just days after announcing her intentions to retire.

Crockett, a first-term state representative, made headlines in July as part of the group of Texas lawmakers who fled to Washington, D.C., in an attempt to block a vote on the state Republicans’ elections integrity bill, which eventually passed and was signed into law in September.

“Some may wonder whether or not I’m ready. I’m here to tell you I’m ready,” Crockett said in announcing her candidacy during a news conference in Dallas on Wednesday,

Rep. Johnson, who has served nearly 30 years in Congress, announced Saturday that she’ll retire at the end of her term next year. Her campaign issued a statement after Crockett’s announcement saying Crockett “is just the person we need in Congress at this critical time.”

“A vibrant congressional district like TX-30 needs a representative in Washington with high energy, a passion to fight for us, shrewd intelligence, leadership, and an incessant drive,” Johnson’s campaign said, The Texas Tribune reported.

Crockett, a civil rights attorney and progressive, is entering what is expected to be a crowded race in a district considered safe for Democrats.

“I feel so proud to think that she would think that I’m worthy,” she said in response to Johnson’s endorsement. “She has seen me work. I truly feel she knows that I have what it takes.”

Crockett said voting and abortion rights will be among her top priorities if elected.

“The fact that I’m going back 50 years when it comes to voting rights and reproductive rights is a problem in and of itself,” she said, The Dallas Morning News reported. “We need to get back on track.”