Retired generals defend Harris, blame Trump on Afghanistan withdrawal: report

A group of retired generals is moving to defend Vice President Kamala Harris from criticism over the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan this week.

The group of 10 former generals and admirals includes Admiral Steve Abbot, a former advisor to George W. Bush; Gen. Lloyd W. Newton, and Gen. Larry R. Ellis, who had never endorsed a political candidate until this week.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is the best—and only—presidential candidate in this race who is fit to serve as our commander-in-chief,” the group wrote in a National Security Leaders for America letter, first obtained by Axios.

“She has demonstrated her ability to take on the most difficult national security challenges in the Situation Room and on the international stage, from rallying our allies against Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine to standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies in the Indo-Pacific against China’s provocative actions, to advancing U.S. leadership on space and artificial intelligence,” the letter continued.

The group went on to attack former President Trump for allegedly setting up President Biden and Harris to fail in Afghanistan. They say the Trump administration negotiated a deal “without involving the Afghan government” and released 5,000 Taliban fighters back onto the battlefield.

“He left President Biden and Vice President Harris with no plans to execute a withdrawal, and with little time to do so. This chaotic approach severely hindered the Biden-Harris Administration’s ability to execute the most orderly withdrawal possible and put our service members and our allies at risk. Nevertheless, President Biden with the support of Vice President Harris ended America’s longest war, oversaw the largest airlift in U.S. history, and brought our troops home,” the generals wrote.

Harris has faced heavy criticism for her involvement in the withdrawal since she became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee last month. She famously stated that she was the “last” person in the room with Biden when the administration was calling the shots for the withdrawal.

Trump’s campaign has put the issue front and center in recent weeks, with parents and relatives of some U.S. soldiers killed during the withdrawal attacking Harris and endorsing the former president.

Trump is sure to raise the issue on Tuesday night, when he and Harris meet to debate for the first time.